Prima Categoria D, 16^ giornata: i risultati degli anticipi e la nuova classifica

Borgo e San Gaetano, pioggia di gol. Colpaccio-salvezza del Palizzi.
PRIMA CATEGORIA D, 16^ GIORNATA
Borgo Grecanico Melitese-San Roberto Fiumara 7-0
Palizzi-Saint Michel 2-0
San Gaetano Catanoso-Lazzaro 5-0
Scillese-Cinquefrondese domani ore 14:30
Deliese-Bianco domani ore 14:30
Fortitudo-Bovese domani ore 14:30
Rosarno-Pro Pellaro domani ore 14:30
Classifica
43 Borgo Grecanico Melitese *
28 Rosarno
28 Saint Michel *
28 San Gaetano Catanoso *
27 Cinquefrondese
26 Deliese
23 Pol. Bovese
21 Pro Pellaro
21 Bianco
17 San Roberto Fiumara *
14 Fortitudo Reggio
12 Lazzaro *
12 Palizzi *
1 Scillese
*Una partita in più
PROSSIMO TURNO (1/2 febbraio- ore 14:30)
Bianco-Rosarno (sabato)
Pro Pellaro-Palizzi (sabato)
Saint Michel-Fortitudo Reggio (sabato)
San Roberto Fiumara-San Gaetano Catanoso (sabato)
Cinquefrondese-Borgo Grecanico
Lazzaro-Deliese
Bovese-Scillese
