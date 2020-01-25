breaking news

Prima Categoria D, 16^ giornata: i risultati degli anticipi e la nuova classifica

Dilettanti
25/01/2020 18:13 | A cura di Redazione ReggioNelPallone.it
Prima Categoria girone D, i risultati finali degli anticipi e la classifica aggiornata.

Borgo e San Gaetano, pioggia di gol. Colpaccio-salvezza del Palizzi.

PRIMA CATEGORIA D, 16^ GIORNATA

Borgo Grecanico Melitese-San Roberto Fiumara 7-0

Palizzi-Saint Michel 2-0

San Gaetano Catanoso-Lazzaro 5-0

Scillese-Cinquefrondese domani ore 14:30

Deliese-Bianco domani ore 14:30

Fortitudo-Bovese domani ore 14:30

Rosarno-Pro Pellaro domani ore 14:30

Classifica

43 Borgo Grecanico Melitese *

28 Rosarno

28 Saint Michel *

28 San Gaetano Catanoso *

27 Cinquefrondese

26 Deliese

23 Pol. Bovese

21 Pro Pellaro

21 Bianco

17 San Roberto Fiumara *

14 Fortitudo Reggio

12 Lazzaro *

12 Palizzi *

1 Scillese

*Una partita in più

PROSSIMO TURNO (1/2 febbraio- ore 14:30)

Bianco-Rosarno (sabato)

Pro Pellaro-Palizzi (sabato)

Saint Michel-Fortitudo Reggio (sabato)

San Roberto Fiumara-San Gaetano Catanoso (sabato)

Cinquefrondese-Borgo Grecanico

Lazzaro-Deliese

Bovese-Scillese

