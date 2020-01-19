Prima Categoria D, 15^ giornata: risultati, classifica e prossimo turno

Cinquefrondese al terzo posto, il derby alla Bovese.
PRIMA CATEGORIA D, 15^ GIORNATA
Bianco-Lazzaro 3-0
Borgo Grecanico Melitese-San Gaetano Catanoso 2-1
Pro Pellaro-Deliese 1-2
Saint Michel-Rosarno 0-1
San Roberto Fiumara-Scillese 4-1
Bovese-Palizzi 2-1
Cinquefrondese-Fortitudo 3-0
Classifica
40 Borgo Grecanico Melitese
28 Rosarno
28 Saint Michel
27 Cinquefrondese
26 Deliese
25 San Gaetano Catanoso
23 Pol. Bovese
21 Pro Pellaro
21 Bianco
17 San Roberto Fiumara
14 Fortitudo Reggio
12 Lazzaro
9 Palizzi
1 Scillese
PROSSIMO TURNO (25-26 gennaio, ore 14:30)
Borgo Grecanico Melitese-San Roberto Fiumara (sabato)
Palizzi-Saint Michel (sabato)
San Gaetano Catanoso-Lazzaro (sabato)
Scillese-Cinquefrondese
Deliese-Bianco
Fortitudo-Bovese
Rosarno-Pro Pellaro
