breaking news

Prima Categoria D, 15^ giornata: risultati, classifica e prossimo turno

Prima Categoria D, 15^ giornata: risultati, classifica e prossimo turno
Dilettanti
19/01/2020 18:15 | A cura di Redazione ReggioNelPallone.it
I risultati finali della 15^ giornata del Girone D di Prima Categoria, la classifica aggiornata e il programma completo del prossimo turno

Cinquefrondese al terzo posto, il derby alla Bovese.

PRIMA CATEGORIA D, 15^ GIORNATA

Bianco-Lazzaro 3-0

Borgo Grecanico Melitese-San Gaetano Catanoso 2-1

Pro Pellaro-Deliese 1-2

Saint Michel-Rosarno 0-1

San Roberto Fiumara-Scillese 4-1

Bovese-Palizzi 2-1

Cinquefrondese-Fortitudo 3-0

Classifica

40 Borgo Grecanico Melitese

28 Rosarno

28 Saint Michel

27 Cinquefrondese

26 Deliese

25 San Gaetano Catanoso

23 Pol. Bovese

21 Pro Pellaro

21 Bianco

17 San Roberto Fiumara

14 Fortitudo Reggio

12 Lazzaro

9 Palizzi

1 Scillese

PROSSIMO TURNO (25-26 gennaio, ore 14:30)

Borgo Grecanico Melitese-San Roberto Fiumara (sabato)

Palizzi-Saint Michel (sabato)

San Gaetano Catanoso-Lazzaro (sabato)

Scillese-Cinquefrondese

Deliese-Bianco

Fortitudo-Bovese

Rosarno-Pro Pellaro

Redazione ReggioNelPallone.it
Redazione ReggioNelPallone.it
Testata giornalistica online Aut. Trib. di Reggio Calabria n. 11/2010 Il calcio e lo Sport nella Provincia di Reggio Calabria.

Ultime News

Bisceglie-Reggina, i flop: Diallo rovina tutto, Corazza sbatte sulla traversa
Reggina

Bisceglie-Reggina, i flop: Diallo rovina tutto, Corazza sbatte sulla traversa

19/01/2020 | A cura di Redazione ReggioNelPallone.it
Tre gol, due rigori, un cartellino rosso. La Reggina passa a Bisceglie dopo aver rischiato la clamorosa debacle, nei flop della sfida il difensore dei padroni di casa e l’attaccante amaranto. Layousse Diallo (Bisceglie)-I...
Bisceglie-Reggina, i TOP: Ebagua e Denis, il gol non ha età
Reggina

Bisceglie-Reggina, i TOP: Ebagua e Denis, il gol non ha età

19/01/2020 | A cura di Redazione ReggioNelPallone.it
La Reggina passa dalla polvere all’altare con un finale pazzesco, trovando il successo in rimonta sul campo del pericolante Bisceglie. Per quanto riguarda i top della gara, la copertina spetta ai due attaccanti. Giulio...
Bisceglie, il presidente Canonico sul rigore: “Nessun tocco con il braccio, è una vergogna”
Reggina

Bisceglie, il presidente Canonico sul rigore: “Nessun tocco con il braccio, è una vergogna”

19/01/2020 | A cura di Redazione ReggioNelPallone.it
La Reggina vince al 98′ grazie al rigore realizzato da German Denis che, nel post-gara, fa discutere il presidente del Bisceglie Nicola Canonico, che ai microfoni di Antenna Sud, nel corso di ‘Tribuna Centrale’,...
Terza Categoria H, 8^ giornata: risultati, classifica e prossimo turno
Dilettanti

Terza Categoria H, 8^ giornata: risultati, classifica e prossimo turno

19/01/2020 | A cura di Redazione ReggioNelPallone.it
Nessun pareggio, il Siderno resta primo tallonato dal Rizziconi. TERZA CATEGORIA H, 8^ GIORNATA Sangiorgese-Mamerto 2-0 Asisport Taurianovese-Siderno 0-1 Benestare-Rizziconi 2-5 CSPR ’94-Calcistica Spinella 5-0 Saline...
Seconda Categoria E, 10^ giornata: risultati, classifica e prossimo turno
Dilettanti

Seconda Categoria E, 10^ giornata: risultati, classifica e prossimo turno

19/01/2020 | A cura di Redazione ReggioNelPallone.it
Poker di Campese e Catona. SECONDA CATEGORIA GIRONE E, 10^ GIORNATA Antonimina-Real Cittanova (sabato) 0-2 Hierax-Sport Palmi (sabato) 1-1 Santa Cristina-Nuovo Polistena (sabato) 1-2 Campese-Audax Ravagnese 4-0 Rc Gallina-Catona...
© 2020 Reggio nel Pallone - Testata giornalistica online - Aut. Trib. di Reggio Calabria n. 11/2010 - P. IVA 02619950807